It’s almost time for Strictly to return to our screens and if you’ve always dreamed of being in the live studio audience then now is your chance.

Fifteen celebrities will be taking part in the BBC dancing show once again including TV presenter Helen Skelton, EastEnders actor James Bye, singer Fleur East and former England footballer Tony Adams and applications are open to see them dancing live in the flesh.

One of the live shows will see the celebrities, judges and hosts cha-chaing their way back to Blackpool after a two year absence. The one-off show will celebrate 100 years of the BBC and will be recorded at the iconic Blackpool Tower Ballroom in November, 2022.

The BBC themed episode will see Strictly couples “either dancing to a theme tune from an iconic BBC programme or in tribute to one of the BBC’s most-loved services”, according to the BBC.

There is no confirmed start date yet for Strictly Come Dancing 2022 (Pic: BBC)

Memorable Strictly moments from the Tower Ballroom over the years include 2016’s entrance by former shadow chancellor Ed Balls, who was lowered from the ceiling playing a piano before taking to the dance floor to jive with Katya Jones to the Jerry Lee Lewis hit Great Balls Of Fire.

Another talked-about Blackpool moment includes Ann Widdecombe’s Samba alongside professional partner Anton Du Beke in 2010, which saw the pair both dressed in bright yellow and resulted in the former Tory MP earning the night’s lowest score of 13 out of 40.

Here’s everything you need to know about the special recording in Blackpool and how to get tickets to be in the live studio audience.

When is the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 live show in Blackpool?

The one-off special Blackpool show will take place in the Tower Ballroom on Saturday 19 November.

Recording of the show starts at 15:00 and is expected to end at 22:30. Ticket validation will open from 9am.

How to get Strictly Come Dancing Blackpool tickets

Just like previous years, the tickets for Strictly Come Dancing 2022 will be allocated through a random draw.

Registration on the BBC Shows and Tours website is open until 10pm on Sunday 11 September.

Due to a high demand for tickets and the limited number of seats in the studio, the BBC is restricting the number of tickets and dates that fans are eligible for - you can apply for a maximum of one pair of tickets for this recording. You will also need to be the named ticket holder and if successful your tickets are non-transferable.

There is an age limit of 14 years old to be aware of too. Under 18’s must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

That’s not all, if you’re successful in getting tickets for the live shows that record at Elstree Film Studios in London you cannot also be successful in the random draw for Blackpool.

The BBC Shows and Tours website adds: “If you have already applied for tickets for Blackpool and received confirmation of application for this recording, your application is still valid and you do not need to apply again.”

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 full line-up

Strictly Come Dancing will be welcoming 15 new celebrities to its dance floor in September, here’s the full list of famous faces taking part in the 2022 show: