These A-List comedy stars are all performing at the Blackpool Grand this autumn

The season gets into swing when four comedy greats unite for Jongleurs Legends on Sunday Oct 2. It includes stand-up from Jarred Christmas, Paul Tonkinson (Time Out Comedian of the Year), Ninia Benjamin (BBC2′s 3 Non-Blondes) and Mike Gunn.

And there’s stand-up shows from Mock The Week’s pun-slinger, Milton Jones on Oct 13, TV favourite, Harry Hill on Oct 15 and then mild-mannered funnyman Jon Richardson has announced two shows in Feb 2023.

Remember Father Ted? Seasoned stand-up comic Joe Rooney reminisces about his time playing the rebellious Father Damo in the classic TV comedy before a showing of his hilarious episode. A Celebration of Father Ted is on Oct 12. Ah, go on!

Ian Hislop & Nick Newman’s SPIKE is showing from Tue 15 to Sat 19 Nov at Blackpool Grand.

And there’s a trio of funny dramas, starting on Nov 12 with Mum’s The Word. This heart-warming show will take you on an emotional ride through trials and tribulations of parenthood – from pregnancy pitfalls to teenage tantrums. It stars Gemma Bissix (Eastenders) and Sarah Dearlove (Housewives on Holiday).

Then tune in to the famous Eccles, Count Jim Moriarty and Bluebottle as radio sensations The Goons return in SPIKE. The infamous funnyman is played by Robert Wilfort (Gavin and Stacey, Bridgerton) in the absurdly funny new play from Ian Hislop and Nick Newman, which runs from Tuesday 15 to Saturday 19 November.

West End drag comedy Death Drop: Back In The Habit returns in January - a divinely hilarious drag murder mystery starring glamorous nuns that are trapped in a convent with a serial slayer sashaying and slashing through the halls. As the clues are cleverly unearthed by Sis Marple, you’ll be laughing in the pews as this fabulously fierce, all-drag killer comedy comes to its thrilling conclusion. It runs from 3 - 7 January 2023 with a star cast still to be announced!

Jon Richardson: The Knitwit is showing on Fri 3 & Sat 4 Feb 2023 at Blackpool Grand

Blackpool Grand Theatre has a full fabulous line-up of Top Comedy Stars to tickle your funny bone all the way through this season and the next.