Evans is such a distinctive performer it is hard to imagine anyone being able to capture his unique and energetic performances.

However, Ian Jones doesn’t have a problem with harnessing the bundles of energy needed to mimic his hero.

Ian’s vigorous rendition has made him arguably the top Lee Evans tribute act in the world.

Ian Jones brings his incredible Lee Evans tribute show to Blackpool this month

He is bringing this memorable act to the Joe Longthorne Theatre, North Pier, on Saturday August 13, from 7.30pm.

Despite mastering the perpetual movement and slapstick actions of comedy superstar Evans, Ian has injected originality into the comedy set that makes his show more than a straightforward tribute routine.Ian’s stage antics include spontaneous, improvisational comedy with hilarious audience interaction.

The 41 year old, who hails from South Wales, says he was around 15 years old when pals pointed out that he bore an uncanny resemblance to the Bristolian comedy star.

Ian hadn’t even heard of Lee Evans at that time but after checking him out, he became a massive fan.

At 17 he entered a talent show with his embryonic Evans impersonation – and hasn’t looked back.

He now performs all over the word with his show.

Apart from his tribute show, busy Ian is also Master of Ceremonies for corporate events, plays various comedy clubs and venues and also appears in pantomimes for various theatrical production companies.

He will be supported on the night by Brandon Barrett - ‘Comedy Magic and Mind Control’ .