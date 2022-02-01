The Snow Queen set to chill Blackpool
The Electric Sunshine Project will perform the winter fairytale classic at the Old Electric theatre from 4th - 6th February 2022
Wrap up for a magical winter performance of The Snow Queen.
The show includes ice, puppets, and more than a little sparkle.
Based on the fairy tale by Hans Christian Andersen, it’s a story of a girl who sets off to rescue her friend from an evil queen in a snow-filled land.
Melanie Whitehead, Artistic Director of The Old Electric, said: ““We’ve tried to stay faithful to the original story but since we started rehearsals in September it’s been great fun to play with new ideas.”
It’s performed by the Electric Sunshine Project (ESP) - a community theatre group that aims to widen accessibility to the arts in Blackpool.
This production builds on their sold out summer show; Wonderland.
The show runs from 4th - 6th of February 2022 at The Old Electric. It starts at 6 and lasts around 60 minutes, Tickets are priced at £5 and can be booked online at www.theoldelectric.co.uk or bought in cash by visiting the venue in person.