Blackpool Grand Theatre appoints new man at the top
Blackpool Grand Theatre has announced the appointment of a new chief executive.
Adam Knight (pictured) will take over the leadership of the theatre early next spring, when the current incumbent, Ruth Eastwood, steps down to resume her freelance career.
Adam joins the Grand from HQ Theatres and the Lyceum Theatre in Crewe, where he is currently Theatre Director.
Anthony Stone, Chairman of the charity that operates the venue said: “Adam has a wealth of experience in the theatre industry, from the ICC Waterfront and Ulster Hall, to the Savoy Theatre in London and Edinburgh Playhouse.
“He brings with him an extensive network of contacts and an in-depth understanding of commercial theatre.
“Plus, as an extra bonus, in a previous role as Operations Director of the Grand Opera House in Belfast, he’s had experience of managing another exquisitely designed Frank Matcham theatre.”
Anthony added “I’d like to take this opportunity to thank Ruth for almost eight years of excellent service and wish her all the best for the future”.
Adam Knight said “It’s a great privilege to be offered the chance to take over the reins at Blackpool’s Grand Theatre. Not only is it one of the country’s most iconic heritage assets, it’s a vibrant, bold and ambitious organisation committed to creating opportunities for all kinds of people to enjoy, participate and learn through theatre.”