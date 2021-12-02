Blackpool Grand Theatre appoints new man at the top

Adam Knight (pictured) will take over the leadership of the theatre early next spring, when the current incumbent, Ruth Eastwood, steps down to resume her freelance career.

Adam joins the Grand from HQ Theatres and the Lyceum Theatre in Crewe, where he is currently Theatre Director.

Anthony Stone, Chairman of the charity that operates the venue said: “Adam has a wealth of experience in the theatre industry, from the ICC Waterfront and Ulster Hall, to the Savoy Theatre in London and Edinburgh Playhouse.

Adam Knight will take over the leadership of Blackpool Grand Theatre early next spring

“He brings with him an extensive network of contacts and an in-depth understanding of commercial theatre.

“Plus, as an extra bonus, in a previous role as Operations Director of the Grand Opera House in Belfast, he’s had experience of managing another exquisitely designed Frank Matcham theatre.”

Anthony added “I’d like to take this opportunity to thank Ruth for almost eight years of excellent service and wish her all the best for the future”.