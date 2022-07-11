Strictly professionals to burn the floor at Blackpool Winter Gardens dance extravaganza

The Burn the Floor 25th anniversary show stars nine of the Strictly Come Dancing professionals, who cut their teeth with the touring company.

Dianne Buswell joined the Strictly cast in 2017, and is best known for reaching the final in 2018 with her partner, Joe Sugg.

She turned pro at 21, when she toured with the 2011 Burn The Floor show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Burn The Floor 25th anniversary show comes to the Blackpool Winter Gardens on 21st July 2022

She said: “Most of us danced on Burn The Floor for many years, but we haven’t all danced together. It feels really special.”

Dianne is joined by her BBC co-stars, Aljaž Škorjanec, Kevin Clifton, Janette Manrara, Karen Hauer, Joanne Clifton, Luba Mushtuk, Kai Widdrington and Robin Windsor.

Dianne added: “It’s like we’re going back to where it all began. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Burn The Floor began as a special performance at Sir Elton John’s birthday bash in 1997. The cutting edge Latin and Ballroom dance spectacular took the world by storm.

The original Broadway production is being recreated for a strictly limited tour in July 2022.

Jason Gilkison, director and choreographer, said: “To get this ‘dream team’ back together on stage for a Burn the Floor reunion will be an event not to be missed. This version of Burn the Floor broke Broadway box office records and I can’t wait to see it back on stage with this cast!”

25th Anniversary - Burn the Floor - The Reunion comes to the Opera House, Blackpool 21st July 2022.