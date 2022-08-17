Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show has a cast of six dancers and a live violinist and will be a ‘Argentine tango with a twist’.

Vincent said: “It’s a romantic story about falling in love. It will be filled with passion, lust and emotion. Beautiful choreography alone isn’t enough, there has to be emotion.”

He has two leading ladies - including world class tango specialist, Paula Duarte, and Victoria Martin - a former lead dancer in Burn The Floor.

Tango Passions starring Vincent Simone and Paula Duarte

“When I danced with Paula we had a special connection and I knew she was the one. She has done tango all her life, and has a background in ballet. I call her my tango queen.”

Vincent was known for passionate tango performances with Flavia Cacace, his dance partner for 25 years who retired in 2021.

He said: “Me and Flavia were one of a kind. We worked so much since we were children and not many are able to do our style of dance at our level. When I started to try out other girls I really missed her.”

The tango expert was born into a family of professional dancers, and began teaching in Italy when he was twelve.

Tango Passions features a live violinist

He won numerous ballroom and latin competitions with Flavia, and they were named Argentine Tango World Champions in 2006.

And he is ‘excitedly nervous’ about his first solo show.

“I couldn’t sleep at night because i had all these ideas and emotions coming into my head and I have to put them all together.”

Vincent Simone comes to Blackpool with new show Tango Passions.

Tango Passions is 90 minutes of raw, intimate and authentic dance that takes the audience on a journey to Buenos Aires.

He considered using a narrator, but decided the show should be pure physical dance.

“The Argentine tango is so clearly done that you can tell the story though motion. That says more than words.”

The 90 minute show features music from Astor Piazzolla and Gotan Project.