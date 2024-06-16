Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There can’t be many households where Peppa Pig isn’t a familiar face on the TV screen.

It’s been 20 years since that adorable, yet slightly bossy, piggy first started entertaining families – and her appeal is as strong as ever.

The muddy puddle loving pig is a firm favourite in our home so our four-year-old daughter was beyond excited to watch Peopa’s Fun Day Out at The Grand in Blackpool – so much so she had to be persuaded not to bring a giant stuffed Peppa toy nearly the size of her to the show.

Just like in the popular cartoon, the theatre production follows the adventures of Peppa and her animal friends - and they certainly pack a lot into just one day.

Led by their energetic human friend Daisy and with excellent puppetry, the first stop is the zoo where the pals feed penguins, see a kaleidoscope of colour from a flutter of butterflies and watch bats and owls swoop over the delighted audience.

Then it’s onto the beach where there’s an encounter with a whale and a sprinkling of water fun before the friends celebrate Suzy Sheep’s birthday with a party.

The show is packed with humour - Daddy Pig’s exaggerated inflated tummy was our particular favourite - and it also has a few educational nuggets (counting the lizards in the zoo and finding out what penguins eat).

There’s plenty of audience interaction to keep youngsters engaged with singing (brush up on the Bing Bong song if you’re going), clapping, arm waving and dancing.

For many tots, this might be their first time stepping into the majestic Grand Theatre.

So at one hour 15 minutes - with an interval to give restless bottoms chance for a wriggle - it’s well paced and the perfect introduction to theatre.