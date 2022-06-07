The London-based company made their debut at Lytham Hall to much acclaim last summer with their performance of Macbeth before a capacity audience of 500.

Laurie Scott who played the title role is looking forward to being in Lytham again.

"I am delighted to be working again with The Lord Chamberlain's Men on “As You Like It” and to be returning to the wonderful Lytham Hall. Lytham was one of my favourite venues last year. A great location and a packed crowd made it a pleasure to perform there.”

Jonny Warr as Celia and Will Beynon as Touchstone

The season will also see productions of Jane, Eyre, Peter Pan, A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Pirates of Penzance.

It takes place on Friday June 17 at 7pm.