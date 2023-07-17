Most Haunted’s Yvette Fielding to share top 10 scares during spine-chilling live show at Blackpool’s Joe Longthorne Theatre
Most Haunted: The Stage Show is coming to the Joe Longthorne Theatre on Thursday, August 31.
Theatre audiences will be “shaking in their seats” as Yvette Fielding, the first lady of the paranormal, shares the show’s top ten scares.
She will be joined by husband and the show’s producer and director, Karl Beattie, and some of the Most Haunted team.
Guests will also get the chance to watch unseen video footage from their investigations and interact with the hosts in a Q&A session.
Some audience members will also be invited to join in a séance and Ouija board on stage, as well as conduct their very own ghostly investigation.
All tickets are £26.
Tickets are selling fast so grab your mates and get yours booked now!
To book tickets, visit https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/blackpool/the-joe-longthorne-theatre/most-haunted-the-stage-show/e-xajxkm or call 01253 623304.