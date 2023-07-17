Most Haunted: The Stage Show is coming to the Joe Longthorne Theatre on Thursday, August 31.

Theatre audiences will be “shaking in their seats” as Yvette Fielding, the first lady of the paranormal, shares the show’s top ten scares.

She will be joined by husband and the show’s producer and director, Karl Beattie, and some of the Most Haunted team.

Most Haunted: The Stage Show is coming to Blackpool's Joe Longthorne Theatre

Guests will also get the chance to watch unseen video footage from their investigations and interact with the hosts in a Q&A session.

Some audience members will also be invited to join in a séance and Ouija board on stage, as well as conduct their very own ghostly investigation.

All tickets are £26.

Yvette Fielding, author of The House in the Woods and Archie the Ghost Hunter, will share the show’s top ten scares (Photo by Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images)



