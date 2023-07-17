Britain’s Got Talent star David Walliams was in Lancashire at the weekend to meet fans and sign copies of his new book for children.
The 51-year-old TV star and children’s author – best known for his work with Matt Lucas on the BBC sketch comedy series Little Britain – signed copies of his new book at Kirkham coffee shop ‘Book Bean & Ice Cream’ on Saturday afternoon (July 15).
Walliams was in town to promote his latest children's book The World’s Worst Monsters and he received a warm Lancashire welcome from more than two hundred fans who lined the street waiting for their chance to meet the star.
1. LANCASHIRE POST - BLACKPOOL - 15-07-23 Celebrity, comedian and children's author David Walliams promotes his new book, The World's Worst Monsters, at Book Bean and Ice Cream, Kirkham, where he met excited fans and their parents, signed booked and posed for photographs.
LANCASHIRE POST - BLACKPOOL - 15-07-23 Celebrity, comedian and children's author David Walliams promotes his new book, The World's Worst Monsters, at Book Bean and Ice Cream, Kirkham, where he met excited fans and their parents, signed booked and posed for photographs. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
