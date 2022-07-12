Michael Flatley’s Lord of the Dance: The dancing stars announce arrival in Blackpool

Michael Flatley’s Lord of the Dance – a new generation of the family favourite show – has been on tour around the country since March, and is now staging its penultimate show at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens.

Since its premiere, Michael Flatley's Lord of The Dance has broken countless box office records, visited over 1000 venues worldwide and has been seen by over 60 million people in 60 different countries on every continent.

This current production began its tour in London, and will finish next week at the Manchester Palace Theatre.

The cast of Michael Flatley Lord of the Dance 25th anniversary tour 202 in Blackpool

But in the meantime, Blackpool fans are enjoying the foot-tapping show, which is enjoying a three-night run, concluding on Wednesday July 13.

There is new staging, new costumes and choreography plus cutting edge technology, special effects and remarkable lighting.

The show features 40 of the world’s most outstanding young performers directed by Michael Flatley, with new music by composer Gerard Fahy.

This latest iteration celebrating 25 years combines the best of tradition with all the excitement of new music and dance.

Michael Flatley said of the production: “It’s hard to believe that we’re already celebrating 25 years of Lord of the Dance.

"I’m so proud of this show and what we’ve achieved.

"The incredible synergy between performers and audiences has been part of the magic for 25 years.”