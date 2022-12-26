It’s that wonderful time of year again, when the Christmas trees have been decorated, the presents all wrapped, and Rainbow Dance and Theatre School are busy rehearsing their annual pantomime in their purpose-built dance studios at Lytham Trade Park in Lytham.

The children are putting the finishing touches to the family favourite, under the direction of their creative director Deirdre Middleton. It will be Rainbow’s 36th annual panto since they first opened in 1981.

A spokesperson said: “ This family favourite is going to bring the house down with its clever acting and its award winning RDATS choreography, and it is without a doubt going to be a show to remember."

Rainbow Dance and Theatre School rehearsing for Peter Pan

The musical adaptation of JM Barrie's story about a boy who never grew up features all the well loved characters, including Peter Pan, Tinkerbell, and the dastardly Captain Hook.

Wendy and her brothers are whisked away to the magical world of Neverland with the hero of their stories, Peter Pan, where an ongoing war between Peter's gang of rag-tag runaways and the evil Pirate Captain Hook is taking place.

The first curtain rises at 7pm Friday 6th January 2023 at Lowther Pavilion, with a further 4 performances across the weekend of 7th and 8th January.

