The children are putting the finishing touches to the musical extravaganza under the direction of their creative director Deirdre Middleton and will take to the Lowther Pavilion stage on Saturday May 21 and Sunday May 22.

This will be Rainbow’s 76th show since they first opened in 1981. The musical features all the favourite Moana Characters, such as Moana, Maui, and of course Pua and Hei Hei.

Not only can you expect jaw dropping choreography, huge Disney musical numbers from the cast such as ‘You’re Welcome’ and ‘How Far I’ll Go’ with amazing colourful costumes, audiences will go away having had a spectacular time at the theatre.

The case of Rainbow Dance and Theatre School's production of Moana