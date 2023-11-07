One of the stars of Fleetwood's annual, fun-packed panto may look a little familiar - it's none other than Kerry Katona.

The former Atomic Kitten singer and television personality, 43, will be ready for hisses and boos when she takes the role of Wicked Queen Morgana for the production of Snow White at the Marine Hall.Kerry will be joined by her daughter Lilly Sue McFadden as Snow White and, back by popular demand, Ben Sherlock in the role of Wally.

Since leaving the girl group in 2001, Kerry has made a career on TV.

More recently, in 2021 she starred in reality shows such as Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, Fame in the Family and Celeb Cooking School, while in 2022 she became co-host of the Wheel of Misfortune podcast alongside comedian Alison Spittle.