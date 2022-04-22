This play, essentially a comedy, has all the elements which makes a good story great. There is pathos, humour, jealousy and touching moments, all of which blend together in a diary of events brought together under the pen of playwright John Godber.

First seen in 1983, this is the story of the marriage of Jack (Brian Wood) and Liz (Sarah Jane Stone) who narrate and act out a series of events which have taken place during their annual holidays to Blackpool over the years.

Jack and Liz are a plain speaking Yorkshire couple who disagree on just about everything. There are no displays of affection between them but there is no doubt that, despite everything, they do actually love each other.

September in the Rain is set in Blackpool

Some of the scenes are very funny, especially their Pleasure Beach Grand National antics and their trip up the Blackpool Tower, much to the delight of the fairly small but appreciative audience.

The set is very simple which somehow adds to the poignancy of the piece and the back projection showing various Blackpool locations induces feelings of nostalgia.

Brian Wood and Sarah Jane Stone have a real connection and both being blessed with expressive faces and natural acting skill were totally convincing in their roles.