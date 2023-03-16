Following a record-breaking three-year West End residency, sold out UK and Ireland Tour and Amazon studios award-winning film, the smash-hit and critically acclaimed musical has now announced initial casting for its second UK and Ireland tour which visits the Winter Gardens Blackpool from Tue 21 to Sat 25 November, 2023.

The cast includes Ivano Turco (Get Up, Stand Up!, Cinderella) as Jamie New, Rebecca McKinnis (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie West End, Dear Evan Hansen, We Will Rock You, Les Misérables) as Margaret New, Shobna Gulati (The Rise and Fall of Little Voice, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie West End and Film, Coronation Street, Brassic) as Ray, and Talia Palamathanan (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie Tour and film) as Pritti. Further star casting to be announced.

Ivano Turco plays Jamie

Nica Burns, Producer of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie said: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome Ivano Turco in the title role. He joins two superlative fan favourites from the West End cast, Rebecca McKinnis as mum Margaret and Shobna Gulati also reprising her role in the film as Ray. Talia Palamathanan who was such a hit in the ensemble steps up to the lead role of Pritti. We thank all our audiences for the incredible reception they have given us and look forward to sharing our joyful musical once again on tour round the UK”.

The show opens at The Lowry on September 7, 2023, before visiting Sunderland, Nottingham, Bromley, Birmingham, Cardiff, Brighton, Leeds, Blackpool, Llandudno, Oxford, Newcastle, Wolverhampton, Woking, Sheffield, Liverpool and Glasgow with further tour dates to be announced.

Set to an original score of catchy pop tunes that will ‘blow the roof off the theatre’ (Mail on Sunday) by lead singer-songwriter of The Feeling, Dan Gillespie Sells and writer Tom MacRae (Doctor Who). Choreographed by Sadler’s Wells Associate Artist Kate Prince (Into The Woods, Some Like It Hip Hop, SYLVIA, Message In A Bottle).

Director Jonathan Butterell saw the Firecracker documentary film ‘Jamie: Drag Queen at 16’ the true story of Jamie Campbell and his mother, Margaret. This inspired him to create this musical which is a dramatised portrayal of a period in Jamie’s life but is not a faithful account. Certain events and characters have been fictionalised.

Shobna Gulati plays Ray