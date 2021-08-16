Cast of Dirty Dancing perform iconic lift scene on St John's Square in Blackpool

Dirty Dancing - The Classic Story On Stage is one of the first major, large-scale shows to return to the Opera House Blackpool in more than 12 months.

The iconic story of Baby and Johnny, featuring the hit songs 'Hungry Eyes', ‘Hey! Baby’, ‘Do You Love Me?’ and the heart stopping ‘(I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life’, returned to the stage, following two blockbuster West End runs, four hit UK tours, and multiple sensational international productions.

After a number of performances were cancelled due to positive Covid cases, the show finally got the go-ahead on Saturday (August 14).

Celebrating their return to the stage, the cast took to St John's Square on Sunday (August 15) for an amazing live performance.

Dirty Dancing – The Classic Story On Stage will be in Blackpool until Saturday, August 28.

The cast will be led by Michael O’Reilly as Johnny Castle, Kira Malou as Frances ‘Baby’ Houseman and Carlie Milner as Penny Johnson.

Kira Malou (Baby) and Michael O'Reilly (Johnny) on Blackpool promenade in front of the Tower to launch Dirty Dancing at The Opera House, Winter Gardens. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Lynden Edwards stars as Dr Jake Housman, Jackie Morrison as Marjorie Houseman, Lizzie Ottley as Lisa Houseman, Samuel Bailey as Billy Kostecki, Michael Remick as Max Kellerman, Thomas Sutcliffe as Neil Kellerman, Colin Charles as Tito Suarez, Mark Faith as Mr Schumacher and Amber Sylvia Edwards as Elizabeth.

Also in the cast are Danielle Cato, Danielle Lockwood, Marie Finlayson, James McHugh, Benjamin Harrold, Rishard-Kyro Nelson, Patricia Wilkins, Charlotte Olliffe and Lee Nicholson, joined by actor-musicians Miles Russell, Ben Mabberley, Tom Mussell and Austin Wilks.

The new tour is directed by Federico Bellone with lighting design by Valerio Tiberi, sound design by Armando Vertullo and musical direction from Richard John.

Tickets are on-sale from wintergardensblackpool.co.uk.

WHAT'S IT ABOUT?

It’s the summer of 1963, and 17-year-old Frances ‘Baby’ Houseman is about to learn some major lessons in life as well as a thing or two about dancing.

On holiday in New York’s Catskill Mountains with her older sister and parents, she shows little interest in the resort activities, and instead discovers her own entertainment when she stumbles across an all-night dance party at the staff quarters.

Mesmerised by the raunchy dance moves and the pounding rhythms, Baby can’t wait to be part of the scene, especially when she catches sight of Johnny Castle, the resort dance instructor.

Her life is about to change forever as she is thrown in at the deep end as Johnny’s leading lady both on-stage and off, and two fiercely independent young spirits from different worlds come together in what will be the most challenging and triumphant summer of their lives.