Dirty Dancing performances at Blackpool Opera House cancelled due to Covid-19 cases

A confirmed case of Covid-19 has put a stopper on tonight's performance of Dirty Dancing at Blackpool Opera House.

In accordance with UK Government track and trace legislation, the producers have had to suspend all performances of Dirty Dancing – The Classic Story on Stage at the Winter Gardens Blackpool up to and including Friday. August 13.

The show will then continue to run from Saturday August 14 until Saturday August 28.

Production bosses identified two positive Covid cases who work in the backstage team and said that while other company members remain Covid-negative, they must follow the Government's legislation that close contact workforce must isolate for ten days 'rendering it impossible' for the show to go on.

Anyone who has bought tickets for the cancelled performances will be issued a full refund from their original point of purchase. Advance dates from August 14 currently remain on-sale.

Producer Karl Sydow said “We opened to a rapturous welcome in Blackpool on Tuesday. We are deeply sorry to have to cancel shows and disappoint patrons, but we look forward to being back on stage on Saturday, August 14 with this brilliant new production of Dirty Dancing- The Classic Story on Stage.”

Michael Williams, managing director, Winter Gardens said: “We are so disappointed for the cast and company after an amazing first night, but the safety and wellbeing of performers, staff and audience must always come first and as a Covid secure venue we look forward to welcoming everyone back safely to the Opera House on the August 14”.

Dirty Dancing – The Classic Story on Stage will then continue its UK and Irish tour, concluding in Castlebar on Saturday December 18