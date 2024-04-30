Powerhouse fashion duo The Clothing Experts to host empowering and inclusive Fashion Fest

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Both from Wyre, the pair set up ‘The Clothing Experts’ online, to empower women to embrace their unique sense of style and feel confident in their own skin - offering a space where women of any size and background can explore fashion, from the comfort of their own sofas via the pair’s weekly Facebook Lives and Shopping Hours, or by tapping into their pop up showroom open events.

Their focus is helping women to show up as their true, authentic selves, sharing their own characters as well as style advice, to help others feel confident from the outside in.

Jasmine explains; “Since our launch, we have grown exceptionally and have had the pleasure of meeting and connecting with so many beautiful women who genuinely feel like an extended family.”

Jasmine and Chloe, The Clothing Experts

‘Fashion Fest 2024’ will take place on Saturday 4th May 2024, taking over the Viva Show Bar in Blackpool (FY1 1HJ) from 5:30pm to 10:30pm and it will see models of all ages, sizes, genders and disabilities strut their stuff on the catwalk. This event is more than just a runway show; it links back to the pair's mission and will be a community gathering, designed to celebrate women of all shapes, sizes and backgrounds. This event will raise vital funds for Fylde Coast Breast Cancer Support Group, who supported Jasmine’s mum, who is now five years in remission.

Famous Curve Model, Digital Creator and Body Confidence expert, Soph Hughes from Manchester, who has over 51K followers on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/sophwithlove/) and has worked with brands such as; Simply be, Tu clothing, Never fully dressed and Victoria’s Secret will be walking the catwalk and also delivering a talk on the night about the challenges she has faced after she donated her liver to a family member and going up five dress sizes as a result.

“She said: “I am so excited to be part of an event which celebrates women in all their glory to remind everyone how fabulous they are and not to take it all so seriously, our saggy boobs and cellulite really just aren’t the most interesting thing about us and we deserve to feel gorgeous at every size”.

Chloe said; “As an ex primary school teacher, I have seen first hand the stress, pressure and expectations young people face when trying to live up to societal standards. We want to create a space and community where women can truly be themselves and embrace who they are, so this is passed down the generations. As plus size, curvy, women we understand how difficult it may be to purchase items online from high street sellers who offer plus size clothes. We believe that we are different because our weekly lives offer women the chance to see these clothes on REAL women; different shapes and sizes.”

Models for the Fashion Fest

Local business woman and Fitness Expert, Natalie Pollard (https://www.instagram.com/natpollardfitness/) will also make an appearance to show her support in celebrating women and promoting girl power.

Local dance groups will also be performing to add to the vibrant atmosphere.

Tickets are £12 and this includes a goody bag. For more information about the event, and to book your tickets, please message the girls on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/the_clothing_experts

Jasmine said; “We’re so excited to be hosting ‘Fashion Fest 2024’ in Blackpool. Our mission is to create a tribe of strong women who are confident in themselves. Who unapologetically love themselves for who they are! So, this will be an uber inclusive event with; plus size, trans and models with disabilities represented on the catwalk.”