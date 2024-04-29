Exciting times ahead for Thornton Little Theatre as CRE8IV take the helm

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chris and Claire Higgins, co-founders of CRE8IV are well known on the Fylde Coast. The couple have worked professionally for more than two decades with Chris specialising in singing and music tuition and Claire in choreography and dance tuition. They made waves last year by taking two shows to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, providing invaluable opportunities for local talent. This year, with the success of their critically acclaimed rendition of Andrew Lloyd Webber's ‘School Of Rock’ at Blackpool’s Grand Theatre, the group is set to return to the Fringe with three captivating shows.

Chris said: “We can assure the community that Thornton Little Theatre is in safe hands, and together, we will usher in a new era of creativity, entertainment, and community engagement." Claire added: "We are very excited to start working with our community to bring more productions and events to this beautiful venue. We want to assure any companies that have already booked that we are taking on the current performance diary and hope to add to it!”

Marianne Hesketh – Director of Communities said: “I am so pleased that CRE8IVE Group Ltd are as committed as we are at Wyre Council to work with the local community and existing hirers to shape an exciting future for Thornton Little Theatre.

We wish them the best of luck and every success in their new venture.”

CRE8IV will be holding a launch event on May 25. Keep an eye out for updates in the local media and at www.cre8ivlittletheatre.co.uk