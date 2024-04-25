Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Attention partygoers and music lovers - limited tickets now remain for the highly anticipated Preston Bank Holiday Weekender, on May 4th & 5th.

Due to overwhelming demand, tickets for the Preston Bank Holiday Weekender are now in short supply, with just 10% of tickets left. It’s the last opportunity to secure your spot and ensure that you don't miss out on Preston’s party of the year.

The Preston Bank Holiday Weekender promises to be a weekend filled with non-stop music, dancing, and good vibes, with a line-up featuring some of the hottest DJs and artists around; this is an event that you won't want to miss!

Organisers are urging anyone who is still considering attending to act quickly and purchase their tickets before they sell out.

A spokesperson for the event, said: “The ‘Weekender’ features a diverse range of live music performances from big names, local artists, and talented touring bands, providing entertainment for all music lovers.

“The event promises to bring people together, promoting a sense of community and creating a fun and welcoming atmosphere for all music-loving attendees.”

The ‘Preston Weekender’ is set to hit the city’s Flag Market from May 4th – 5th.

With tickets from just £17+booking fee, the event offers great value for money - attendees will not only get to enjoy some brilliant headline performances, but will also be supporting local artists, and the city centre’s business community.

Don’t miss your last chance to grab a ticket and to spend the long weekend enjoying some amazing DJ’s, bands and performers, live, in the heart of the city centre.