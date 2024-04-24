Radio 2 in the Park is coming to Moor Park in Preston this September!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

What is Radio 2 in the Park?

Radio 2 in the Park is an annual music festival hosted by BBC Radio 2 at a different location each year.

It is a day festival allowering revellers to enjoy a whole host of musical acts without the faff of camping!

The station will be decamping to Preston for two days, along with many of its presenters.

The full artist line-up will be revealed in early June, and tickets will go on sale shortly after. Details will be available here - bbc.co.uk/radio2inthepark.

Last year’s Radio 2 in the Park was held in Victoria Park in Leicester and featured headliners Tears for Fears and Kylie Minogue, who performed her world exclusive full concert performance for the first time in four years.

Where and when will be held?

Radio 2 in the Park, will take place in Moor Park, Preston on Saturday, September 7 and Sunday, September 8.

Preston had previously hosted BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in 2007.

Radio 2's Richie Anderson in Preston's Moor Park - where Radio 2 in the Park will be held this year. Credit: BBC

What has been said about Radio 2 in the Park coming to Preston?

Helen Thomas, Head of Radio 2 says: "I'm delighted that this year’s Radio 2 in the Park will take place in Preston. Following last year's epic extravaganza in Leicester, we can't wait to head north with our fantastic family of Radio 2 presenters, as well as some of the most loved music artists on the planet, to party with the good people of Lancashire!"

Adrian Phillips, Chief Executive at Preston City Council said: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome the BBC to Preston with Radio 2’s flagship live music event, Radio 2 In the Park. As this year’s host city, we’re really excited to be staging two jam-packed days, full of incredible live performances from some of the music world’s biggest stars. This is a brilliant coup for Preston and will be a huge boost for the city. We can’t wait to hear who the line-up is for this year and to welcome thousands of Radio 2 listeners to proud Preston!”

What happened on the day of the announcment?

Radio 2 presenter Richie Anderson made his way to Preston for the big day, posing for some excitable pictures in Moor Park.

He then made his way to the iconic homeground of Preston North End, Deepdale Stadium, where he gave away free paris of tickets to Radio 2 in the Park to the first 40 people to meet him there!

Richie Anderson at Deepdale Stadium with the lucky 40 people who received free pairs of tickets. Credit: BBC

What is Radio 2?

BBC Radio 2 is the UK’s most listened to radio station, with a weekly audience of 13.3 million (RAJAR Q4, 2023) and one of it’s shows -The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show- is the most listened to Breakfast show in the UK with an audience of 6.6 million (RAJAR Q4, 2023).

The network’s presenters include Michael Ball, Zoe Ball, Rob Beckett, Tony Blackburn, OJ Borg, Revd. Kate Bottley, Rylan, Fearne Cotton, Sara Cox, Jamie Cullum, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Gary Davies, Paul Gambaccini, Angela Griffin, Bob Harris, Vernon Kay, Cerys Matthews, Paddy McGuinness, Mark Goodier, Scott Mills, Jason Mohammad, Trevor Nelson, Dermot O’Leary, Elaine Paige, Mark Radcliffe, Romesh Ranganathan, DJ Spoony, Liza Tarbuck, Jeremy Vine, Michelle Visage, Johnnie Walker, Jo Whiley, Phil Williams, Claudia Winkleman and Owain Wyn Evans.

Earlier this year, Radio 2’s Piano Room Month featured an incredible range of artists including Anastacia, Johnny Marr, Gabrielle, Pet Shop Boys, and Bruce Hornsby, whilst Jo Whiley’s Sofa Sessions have included Maggie Rogers, Cast, English Teacher, Corinne Bailey Rae and The Vaccines.