Last year’s BGT was postponed because of coronavirus, but the hit Saturday night show will return to our screens with a brand new series later this spring, ITV has confirmed.

There has so far been no confirmation on when they expect the show to start airing, but in previous years, auditions took place in January and February, with the show starting in April and airing until around the end of May.

So what was Britain’s Got Talent doing in Blackpool last Thursday and Friday when three of its lorries were seen visiting the resort’s landmarks, including the iconic Pleasure Beach and Tower?

A fleet of Britain's Got Talent trucks were spotted on a visit to Blackpool on Thursday (March 17)

Some thought they were here for the auditions, but these took place earlier in the year, whilst others suggested they might have been involved with the Conservative Party conference at the Winter Gardens.

But ITV has now confirmed the real reason for their visit to Blackpool, telling the Gazette: “We have been filming in iconic places around the country ahead of the next series and last week we were in Blackpool.”

"The auditions have already taken place, so the judges weren’t part of this set up,” added an ITV spokesman.

Films crews were spotted at a number of locations along the Promenade, including Tiffany’s Hotel, were the lorries were parked for around two hours on Thursday (March 17) whilst filming and photo shoots took place.

