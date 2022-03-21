Red Arrows to return to Blackpool Air Show

They will be joined on Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 August by the RAF Typhoon display team and the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight who are also confirmed for both days of the free event.Due to COVID restrictions on large-scale events, this will be Blackpool’s first Air Show since 2019 and the first time the Red Arrows have performed since 2018.

The Red Arrows, one of the world's foremost aerial aerobatic display teams will perform high above the seafront opposite The Blackpool Tower.

Blackpool Air Show 2018 on Sunday 12th August

The weekend show, which attracts up to 100,000 visitors over the two days, will also feature a whole host of incredible flying machines with the full programme of civil and military aircraft to be confirmed in coming weeks.

To complement the aerial programme, there will be plenty to see and do on the ground with a wide range of stalls, attractions and food concessions in the Air Show Village on the Tower Festival Headland.A VisitBlackpool spokesperson said: “We are thrilled to announce that the Red Arrows will perform on both days of our Air Show.

“The event is one of the biggest attractions in our calendar and we can’t wait to welcome them back for the first time in four years. It promises to be a very special weekend.”