The show, which stars Diego Luna as the title character Cassian Andor and Marvel star Stellan Skarsgård, takes place five years before the events of the 2016 Star Wars film Rogue One.

The series follows rebel spy Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) during the formative years of the Rebellion.

There was much excitement back in May 2021 when filming for the latest instalment of the intergalactic saga began at the Cafe Cove in Cleveleys.

Stormtroopers were spotted at the Fylde coast location which appeared to have been transformed into a makeshift marketplace, with props used as stalls.

We've watched the footage closely to see if we can spot scenes from Cleveleys among the quick cuts of the slick teaser. Can you spot Cleveleys beach or the Cafe Cove?

The series will begin streaming on August 31, 2022.