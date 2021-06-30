James Nesbitt pictured filming new Netflix series in Blackpool (SPOILER ALERT)

Taking centre stage on the beach near Central Pier was actor James Nesbitt, in the role ofa homicide detective, as 'armed police' surroundeda suspect with their guns drawn

The Cold Feet star was spotted filming climactic scenes for a new 8-part thriller, Stay Close, on the beach near Central Pier.

The series, based on Harlan Coben's bestselling novel of the same name, previously visited the resort to shoot scenes on the Promenade in March.

This morning, bystanders watching from the Prom were gripped by the tense drama unfolding on the beach as cameras rolled.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cold Feet star James Nesbitt was spotted filming climactic scenes for anew 8-part Netflix thriller,Stay Close, on the beach near Central Pier today (Wednesday, June 30)

(SPOILER ALERT)

Taking centre stage on the seafront was James Nesbitt, in the role of a homicide detective, as 'armed police' frantically surrounded a suspect with guns drawn.

As the tense stand-off unfolded, an actor playing what appears to be the series' villain was detained by armed officers under orders from Detective Broome - played by Nesbitt - who has been tasked with a missing person's cold case.

Filming for the climactic scene has now wrapped up and the show's Manchester-based production company has not said whether filming will resume in the resort after today.

Cast, crew and extras watchedfrom the steps on the beach near Central Pier as the tense drama unfolded and cameras rolled

What's Stay Close about?

RED, the same production team behind Channel 4's 'It's a Sin' and Netflix hit 'The Stranger', has been commissioned by the streaming giant to create the new show.

Prior to filming commencing earlier this year, James Nesbitt said: “The team at RED are a northern powerhouse of world-class TV. They are a benchmark for quality drama, and I’m thrilled to be part of such a great production.

"The scripts drew me in from the get-go and I am looking forward to starting filming."

As the tense scenesunfolded, an actor playing what appears to be the series' villainwas detained by armed officers under orders from Detective Broome - played by Nesbitt - who has been investigating a missing person's cold case

The series also stars Richard Armitage, who featured in last year's Harlan Coben/Netflix adaptation The Stranger, as well as actress Cush Jumbo, best known for her starring role in the legal drama series The Good Wife.

Production company Red, said: "With trademark thrills, gripping suspense, and a crime to solve, Stay Close questions how much you really know someone,"

"Three people living comfortable lives each conceal dark secrets that even the closest to them would never suspect.

"Megan (Jumbo), a working mother of three; Ray (Armitage), the once promising documentary photographer, now stuck in a dead-end job pandering to celebrity-obsessed rich kids, and Broome (Nesbitt), a detective who’s unable to let go of a missing person’s cold case.

Taking centre stage on the seafrontwas James Nesbitt, in the role ofa homicide detective, as 'armed police' frantically surroundeda suspectwith their guns drawn

"Lorraine (Parish), an old friend from Megan’s past, delivers some shocking news which will impact on all three characters.

"As the past comes back to haunt them, threatening to ruin their lives and the lives of those around them, what will be their next move?"

Netflix and Red are yet to reveal further details but writer Coben has been sharing his excitement with fans for the show on Twitter.

He said: “I am so happy and excited to Stay Close (pun intended) with Danny Brocklehurst (producer), Nicola Shindler and Richard Fee — the same team that made The Stranger, Safe and The Five.

“And talk about a dream-come-true cast – Cush Jumbo, an incendiary and awesome talent; Jimmy Nesbitt, a legendary actor I always wanted to collaborate with; and wow, Richard Armitage back again.

“Netflix has been a wonderful home, and from what I’ve seen so far, Stay Close will be our most gripping and binge-able series yet.”

Stay Close is the latest Netflix project for Harlan Coben and part of his five-year deal with the streaming service to adapt 14 of his bestselling books into film and TV dramas.

Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.