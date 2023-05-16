News you can trust since 1873
ITV’s hit antiques show Dickinson’s Real Deal is coming back to Fleetwood this month

Get your duster out and turn your house upside down, TV star David Dickinson is bringing his popular ITV show to Fleetwood.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 16th May 2023, 19:07 BST- 2 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 19:07 BST

Dickinson’s Real Deal will be at Fleetwood’s Marine Hall on Sunday May 21, from 8am until 5pm.

Why let your antiques collect dust in the attic when you can sell them for cash?

Take money on the spot from a dealer or if you think your item is worth more, take a gamble at auction.

Dickinson’s Real Deal is coming back to Fleetwood
David Dickinson said: “It’s great to bring the show back to Fleetwood.

“Come along and get the Real Deal!”

As usual he will be keeping an eye on the deals and giving advice about whether to take the dealers’ cash or gamble at auction.

But the final decision lies with the contributors and it’s up to them to decide which option is the real deal.

Coun Lynne Bowen, Leisure, Health and Community Engagement Portfolio Holder, said: “We are beyond thrilled that the popular daytime show is returning to Marine Hall, Fleetwood this May.

“We are sure it will be a great turnout and we can’t wait to see what treasures and collectibles people will bring along on the day.

“We hope people get to take home a ‘real deal’ on the day.

How do I get involved?

Admission is free and you do not need to book a place or a ticket.

Members of the public can bring their antiques and collectables along on the day, and a team of independent valuers will be offering free advice on all items brought along on the day.

- Arrival between 8am - 5pm (last entry 5pm)

- Please bring along photo ID such as passport or driving license

- No need to book, just turn up

- Everyone will get a valuation on the day

