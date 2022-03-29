Hit ITV gameshows, Moneyball and Sitting On A Fortune, have both been recommissioned for a second series.

ITV is currently looking for contestants to apply for both shows, where they will have the chance to win a life-changing sum of money.

Sitting On A Fortune is hosted by footballing legend Gary Lineker and involves players using skills, strategy and general knowledge to be in with a chance of winning tens of thousands of pounds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sitting on a Fortune is returning to our screens

The show features individual players.

Moneyball is a fast-paced gameshow where the difference between the contestants winning life-changing money and going home with nothing rests entirely on the bounce of a ball.

It is hosted by another footballing legend, Ian Wright, and the show is looking for pairs of contestants to feature on the show.

Applicants can visit the following link to apply for Moneybal: https://itv.etribez.com/ag/itvp2/moneyball2/welcome.html