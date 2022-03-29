Producer David Ian in association with Barry and Fran Weissler have announced that Gemma will join the tour at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens from June 28 to July 2 this year.

David Ian said: “We were completely stunned by Gemma’s audition for the role.

"She’s an undeniable force both on and off stage, and we can’t wait to see her portrayal of ‘Mama Morton’ on tour. Audiences across the country are in for a treat.”

Gemma Collins as 'Mama Morton' with Liam Marcellino and Ishmail Aaron in the new production of Chicago

Gemma Collins is best known as a media personality and businesswoman, having first featured in the reality series The Only Way Is Essex.

She was awarded the 2021 winner of the Best Female Personality at the National Reality Television Awards.

Since ‘Essex’ Gemma has appeared in numerous television shows including, I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here!, Celebrity Big Brother, and Dancing on Ice.

Before finding fame, Gemma was a keen performer having studied dance and winning a place at the renowned Sylvia Young Theatre School.

Gemma joins Faye Brookes as ‘Roxie Hart’, Djalenga Scott as ‘Velma Kelly’, Jamie Baughan as ‘Amos Hart’ and B.E. Wong as ‘Mary Sunshine’.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, CHICAGO is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her lover after he threatens to walk out on her.

Desperate to avoid conviction, she hires Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines.

Created by the musical theatre talents of John Kander, Fred Ebb and choreographer Bob Fosse, CHICAGO’s sassy score includes the show-stopping songs “Razzle Dazzle”, “Cell Block Tango”, and “All That Jazz”.