Everyone from baking beginners to patisserie pros are being asked to don their aprons in aid of Stand Up To Cancer, the joint fundraising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4.

Getting started is a piece of cake with a free fundraising kit to download full of tips, recipes and ideas for getting friends and family involved in raising some serious dough for life-saving research.

Fans of the show can also support the cause with striking new Star Baker themed kitchenware available from the Cancer Research UK shops in Talbot Road, Blackpool, Victoria Road West, Cleveleys, The Square in St Annes and Lytham’s Market Square.

‘The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer’ returns to Channel 4 on Tuesday March 22

And online at su2c.org.uk/shop and Next.co.uk

Jane Bullock, Cancer Research UK spokesperson for the North West, said: “We hope these special episodes for Stand Up To Cancer will encourage viewers to host their own baking fundraiser. Every last crumb will make a difference.”

The celebrity contestants putting their skills to the test in the Bake Off tent include Olympic champion Sir Mo Farah; singer-songwriter Example; singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding; TV presenters Sophie Morgan and Emma Willis; actor, Blake Harrison; comedian, writer and TV presenter Ruby Wax and judge, presenter and dancer Motsi Mabuse.

‘The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer’ will return for five special episodes on Channel 4 on Tuesdays at 8pm, from March 22.