And now graphic designer Sarah Horn is aiming to showcase another of the town’s treasures: its typography.

We walk past examples of this artwork – the way of arranging letters and text – everyday when we pass road signs, shop banners and names of businesses.

Sarah’s love of seaside typography led her to publish a photo-book about B&Bs in the town called En-Suites Available, published with Occasional Papers.

Graphic designer Sarah Horn is aiming to showcase the town’s typography. One of her photographs of Palm Springs Apartments in Blackpool

The book - a collection of photographs she took during her time at Blackpool University Campus for a project on typography – has become an archive of coastal architecture and vernacular typography.

The 29-year-old, who lives near Stanley Park, said: “I've always had an interest in typography. I am most drawn to those outlandish seaside styles, as they remind me so much of home.

“This particular selection of photographs was initially taken as research for a project I was working on at university, which briefed the students to research a specific typographic theme.

Designer Sarah Horn photographed examples of seaside typography in Blackpool

"I chose B&Bs since there’s hundreds of them in Blackpool, and because of my long-standing fascination with the typefaces and colours of seaside vernacular signage.

"I’ve since shot lots of signage all over the place, but nothing beats the signs in Blackpool.

"They’re very special to this part of the country.

“People’s renewed interest in local tourism since Covid-19 and a post-Brexit nostalgia made the project suddenly very relevant.”

Sarah Horn, graphic designer from Blackpool, who has published a photo-book about B&Bs in the town called En-Suites Available

To celebrate her book launch, Sarah and Justin Burns, lecturer and researcher of British seaside typography, will lead a Blackpool Type Walk on Saturday, May 14.

Starting at the Comedy Carpet, the tour leads from the Promenade onto the adjacent streets and into the centre of town to showcase a selection of favourite signs from Sarah's book, alongside insights and historical references by Justin.

Sarah, who is a graphic designer at Studio.Build, said: “The B&Bs are definitely my favourite! They are so lively, they're eye-catching and they bring the viewer an instant nostalgic feeling.”

She added: "I am always looking for bold colour-palettes, intricate letterforms and stand out typefaces.

"I like the B&Bs that have those little extras too, those 'No Vacancy' signs or 'En-Suites Available'.

“I also love the beautiful brickwork typography around the Tower Building. Not immediately noticeable, but so stunning when you do spot it.

“And of course, our fantastic Comedy Carpet, where we are starting our tour!”

Typography is the art of arranging letters and text in a way that makes the copy legible, clear, and engaging to the reader.

It aims to give a certain message to the reader through its use of font style, appearance, and structure.

Examples of typography featured on the front of Blackpool accommodation venues that caught Sarah’s eye include The Lynton Hotel and Palm Springs Apartments, which are both on Hornby Road in Blackpool.

She also photographed the Arncliffe Hotel on Adelaide Street, Bradley’s Hotel on Albert Road, and The Address, on Reads Avenue, in Blackpool, which feature in her book.

Sarah will be in good company on the Blackpool Type Walk as Justin is head of art and design, at Leeds School of Arts, Leeds Beckett University.

His research explores how lettering, typography and the discipline of graphic design contribute to the development and experience of British seaside resorts.

The Blackpool Type Walk will take place from 10.30am until noon on May 14.

To book, visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/blackpool-type-walk-tickets-264480246537

And to order a copy of Sarah’s book, En-Suites Available, visit https://occasionalpapers.org/product/en-suites-available/

A spokesman for publishers Occasional Papers said: “When Sarah Horn began photographing hotel frontages in Blackpool, little did she know that her collection would result in a unique archive of coastal architecture, vernacular typography and unconscious poetry.

"Never have the mundane dreams of escape, leisure and pastime seemed so compelling and poignant.

"This book is an essential resource for sociologists of tourism, typography collectors and those who, when everyone looks at the sunset, turn the other way.”