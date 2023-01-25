When smash hit musical The Bodyguard will arrive at Winter Gardens Blackpool
Award-winning international smash hit musical The Bodyguard will arrive at Winter Gardens Blackpool from Monday November 6 to Saturday November 11 as part of the UK and Ireland tour.
Casting will be announced soon on the show which is produced by Michael Harrison and David Ian.
In the show, former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer, is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker. Each expects to be in charge but what they don’t expect is to fall in love. The romantic thriller features a host of irresistible classics including Queen of the Night, So Emotional, One Moment in Time, Saving All My Love, Run to You, I Have Nothing, I Wanna Dance with Somebody and one of the biggest hit songs of all time – I Will Always Love You.
Based on Lawrence Kasdan’s 1992 Oscar nominated Warner Bros. movie starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, the show which is directed by Thea Sharrock with book by Oscar winning Alex Dinelaris, had its world premiere at the Adelphi Theatre in London’s West End and was nominated for four Olivier Awards.
A sell out 18 month UK and Ireland tour followed, before the show returned to the West End at the Dominion Theatre ahead of a second sell out tour of the UK and Ireland in 2018/19. To date, The Bodyguard has played to over 3.6 million people in 15 countries and 45 US cities. Countries include the Netherlands, Germany, South Korea, Canada, Italy, Australia, Spain, France, the US, Austria and Japan.