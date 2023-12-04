I took a walk around a mesmerising pop-up light festival which turned a quiet coastal town into a dazzling work of art!

The Fleetwood Lights brought a kaleidoscopic array of colours to the key landmarks of this small fishing community.

It felt a lot like Lightpool Festival, which took place in Blackpool during half term with beautiful creative light art installations.

I already spotted the Chomper – a giant illuminated monster, peeping out of the roof of Marine Hall, while driving along the esplanade.

Fleetwood Lights art trail, photo by Gregg Wolstenholme / Right: Reporter, Lucinda Herbert, takes the tour. Pictured at the Marine Hall.

On Friday, Dec 01, 2023, I began the tour at Fleetwood Museum – where vintage-style postcards were illuminated in the windows. We gathered first for mulled wine and to hear a few words from some of the key creatives who were involved with this project.

We walked past the Pharos Lighthouse (also known as the Upper Lighthouse) – which was highlighted with dangling blue and white LED’s.

Although this was not a festive light display, the Pharos one felt to be the most Christmassy.

It was wonderful to see the Lower Lighthouse bathed in intense colour – changing between red, blue and green. It made for a dramatic landmark for a that I might not normally notice on an evening’s drive.

An aerial view of Fleetwood Lights. Photo by Gregg Wolstenholme

This really stood out on this beautifully clear evening, as it contrasted against the frosty white pavements.

My personal favourite was Colour My World – an eerie kaleidoscope of colourfully-lit trees in the Mount Gardens, that captures the imagination.

I also loved the twinkling, oscillating stars in the Marine Hall Gardens – The Stars Come Out at Night captures the beauty of the night sky and feels mesmerising and peaceful.

Fleetwood Lights was inspired by the three lighthouses dating back to 1840. Photo by Gregg Wolstenholme

All about Fleetwood Lights

The trail marks the finale of Fleetwood High Street Heritage Action Zone's three-year cultural programme funded by Historic England with support from Fleetwood Museum.

The event ran from 5pm to 9pm, Friday, December 1 to Sunday, December 3.

Fleetwood Museum also hosted the Glorious Fleetwood historic poster art exhibition showcasing vintage artworks promoting the town's heritage.

Fleetwood is the only port in the country to host three lighthouses - the Lower Lighthouse, Pharos Lighthouse, and the sea-based Wyre Light.

Their creation marked a "pioneering achievement in maritime history," said Historic England.

The programme's arts engagement co-ordinator Angelica Vanasse, said: "The people, places and history of Fleetwood have shaped the programme through collaborations with artists, community groups, schools, volunteers, businesses on the high street and places including Fleetwood Library, Fleetwood Market, Marine Hall, the Mount, North Albert Cafe and Fleetwood Museum."