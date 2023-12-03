This weekend saw the launch of Fleetwood Lights, a spectacular celebration of the town's rich heritage.

Key Fleetwood landmarks including its historic trio of lighthouses were illuminated in a special winter arts trail this weekend.

Inspired by the three lighthouses, the illuminated art trail also featured Chomper, a giant illuminated monster peering over Marine Hall.

As night fell, Chomper lit up the fabulous Marine Hall, offering light-hearted fun for visitors.

While Marine Hall Gardens was transformed by The Stars Come Out at Night – a mesmeric light installation, capturing the beauty of the night sky and bringing a glimmer of starlight down to earth.

Other highlights included Colour My World, a magical kaleidoscope of colourful mystery enveloping the trees and twinkling gardens along Fleetwood's seafront landscapes.

The trail marks the finale of Fleetwood High Street Heritage Action Zone's three-year cultural programme funded by Historic England with support from Fleetwood Museum.

The event ran from 5pm to 9pm, Friday, December 1 to Sunday, December 3.

Fleetwood Museum also hosted the Glorious Fleetwood historic poster art exhibition showcasing vintage artworks promoting the town's heritage.

Fleetwood is the only port in the country to host three lighthouses - the Lower Lighthouse, Pharos Lighthouse, and the sea-based Wyre Light.

Their creation marked a "pioneering achievement in maritime history," said Historic England.

The programme's arts engagement co-ordinator Angelica Vanasse, said: "The people, places and history of Fleetwood have shaped the programme through collaborations with artists, community groups, schools, volunteers, businesses on the high street and places including Fleetwood Library, Fleetwood Market, Marine Hall, the Mount, North Albert Cafe and Fleetwood Museum."

Phil Holmes, artistic director for the lights show, said it was a "wonderful interactive event for all the family to enjoy the lighthouses and landmarks of Fleetwood in a whole new light".

1 . Fleetwood Lights Chomper the monster was a hit with children and grown-ups! Photo: Gregg Wolstenholme Photo Sales

2 . Fleetwood Lights This weekend, people were invited to the launch of Fleetwood Lights, a spectacular celebration of the town's rich heritage Photo: Gregg Wolstenholme Photo Sales

3 . Fleetwood Lights Fleetwood Lights featured a giant monster called Chomper which lit up Marine Hall. Photo: Gregg Wolstenholme Photo Sales

4 . Fleetwood Lights Fleetwood Museum also hosted the Glorious Fleetwood historic poster art exhibition showcasing vintage artworks promoting the town's heritage Photo: Gregg Wolstenholme Photo Sales

5 . Fleetwood Lights Fleetwood Lights marks the finale of Fleetwood High Street Heritage Action Zone's three-year cultural programme, funded by Historic England. Photo: Gregg Wolstenholme Photo Sales