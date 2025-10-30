Robert Jones Vets launches fireworks pet stress awareness campaign

Create a comfortable space at home that your pet can retreat to

Vet-approved guidance to help local owners keep pets safe and calm

Robert Jones Vets in Blackpool has launched a campaign to help pet owners protect animals from stress caused by seasonal fireworks displays.

Clients are being contacted directly with advice and those with particular concerns about their dog's anxiety are welcome to speak to the friendly reception team and book an appointment.

The initiative aims to raise awareness of the impact fireworks can have on pets and provide practical guidance to help navigate the season safely.

Robert Jones vets is giving local pet owners advice

Studies show that nearly half of all dogs exhibit signs of fear when exposed to fireworks. For most pets, simple changes at home are enough to settle their nerves. However, some pets may experience more severe fear or noise phobia. This can be harder to manage, but treatment is possible.

The team at Robert Jones Vets shares the following advice:

Create a comfortable space at home that your pet can retreat to

You can use blankets, toys, and familiar scents, and their water should be moved nearby. For smaller pets, bring their cage or hutch away from windows and don’t be tempted to take them out to handle, as they are more likely to nip or jump and be injured. Closing windows and curtains and playing relaxing music or white noise can also help create a calm environment.

Keep pets inside from dusk until dawn

Safety is most important, even if it means missing a few walks. If you have a cat that usually toilets outside, try introducing a litter tray early so they are used to this option. Sudden loud noises can cause pets to panic, increasing the number of traffic accidents and escaped pets, so remember to check microchip details are up to date for cats and dogs.

Model calm behaviour for your pet

Pets take cues from their owners, so remaining calm and offering gentle reassurance can ease their anxiety. Never punish your pet for showing signs of fear, such as destructive behaviour or toileting in the house. It’s important you are seen as a safe space, and a person they can trust.

Phyllis Pratt, Clinical Director at Robert Jones Vetssaid: “With fireworks season just around the corner, our clients often ask how they can help keep their pets safe and calm. Our campaign is all about giving owners simple, effective tools to make this season more comfortable for their pets.”

Robert Jones Vets encourages clients to book an appointment for personalised advice and to discuss calming products or medication. Appointments can be booked by calling the practice or online at www.thevetcollection.co.uk.