New green growth programme helps SMEs turn sustainability into success

A new programme designed to help small businesses unlock the financial benefits of sustainability has been announced by Small Business Britain.

The Green Growth Programme, run in partnership with BT, is a free, six-week, CPD (Continuing Professional Development) certified online course starting in September, aimed at equipping small business owners with the knowledge and tools to understand how sustainability can boost the bottom line.

The launch follows the final report from the Government-backed Willow Review, which highlights a significant economic opportunity for UK SMEs through greener practices.

New research from the Willow Review - which surveyed small businesses benefitting from sustainability - found that two thirds (67%) of SMEs reported reduced operational costs, with over half attracting new customers and a third (35%) seeing improved customer loyalty.

Michelle Ovens CBE, Founder of Small Business Britain, with entrepreneurs at the launch of the Willow Review final report. The Green Growth Programme feeds into the Review’s call for expanded green skills training across the UK

Despite this, adoption of green practices remains limited due to barriers including upfront costs, limited knowledge, and a lack of support and training.

The Green Growth Programme aims to address this gap directly.

“There is clear evidence that sustainability drives business growth,” said Michelle Ovens CBE, Founder of Small Business Britain and Co-Chair of the Willow Review.

“This programme gives small firms the tools, insights, and real-life inspiration they need to act and grow their business. By embedding sustainability into their operations, small businesses can grow with purpose and reap tangible financial rewards.”

With 5.45 million small businesses in the UK making up 99% of UK firms and half of all business emissions, the stakes are high, but so is the potential for change. The Green Growth Programme recognises the crucial role SMEs play in the transition to a greener economy, and the significant opportunities it can unlock for them.

“We know that small businesses want to go green, but often feel overwhelmed or unsupported, making it difficult for them to start their sustainability journey,” said Chris Sims, Chief Commercial Officer, UK Business at BT.

“This programme offers targeted, accessible training to help small firms navigate and implement sustainability, showing how changes like cutting energy consumption and attracting eco-conscious customers can drive real commercial success.”

Starting on 18 September, the programme will highlight expert-led modules on how sustainability can drive savings and boost resilience, offering practical, low-cost actions that deliver quick results.

Participants will also explore how AI and digital tools can streamline operations, discover how to attract and retain customers through sustainable branding, learn where to access green finance, and build a clear plan for long-term sustainable growth.

Marinela Caldarus, founder of Art Group Classes, is actively integrating sustainability into her businesses’ programmes, and says, “Sustainability has not only helped us cut operational costs but also inspired new ways of working, from eco-conscious materials to community-led projects. Programmes like this are invaluable, offering the support and insight needed to grow responsibly while staying true to our creative mission.”

Small businesses can learn more about the Green Growth Programme and sign up here.