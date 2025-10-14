Majority of over-55s risk dying without a valid Will, warns Will Aid

More than half the over-55s risk leaving their families in legal limbo

A worrying 53% of people over 55 in the UK have no Will or an out-of-date one, according to new research – sparking fears thousands of families could face uncertainty, stress and financial hardship after a loved one dies.

A survey of 2,000 people across the UK, carried out by the Will-writing campaign Will Aid, has revealed that 41% of over-55s have never even written a Will, while a further 12% admit theirs no longer reflects their wishes.

And with two fifths (40%) of over-55s saying they’re unlikely to write or update one in the next 12 months, experts are warning the problem is only getting worse.

Lauren Poole, Chair of Will Aid, said: “These numbers should set serious alarm bells ringing. The absence of a valid Will won’t just cause legal delays – it creates confusion, stress and even conflict for grieving families.

“Writing a Will is one of the simplest, kindest things you can do – and Will Aid makes it accessible to everyone.”

The top reasons UK adults gave for not sorting their Will were that they didn’t understand how it works or thought it was too complex (26%), it was too costly (20%), or they hadn’t found time (20%).

A further 17% said they felt uncomfortable thinking about death.

Among those who do have a Will, almost half (45%) said they hadn’t updated it in more than four years – and one in five admitted they’d never updated it at all.

Lauren added: “We know that many people are put off by the perceived cost or complexity, but with Will Aid, the process is simple, secure and incredibly worthwhile.

“You protect your loved ones – and you support life-changing work across the UK and globally. It’s a win-win.”

Will Aid is a nationwide campaign that takes place every November and sees participating solicitors across the UK volunteer their time to write basic Wills, waiving their usual fee in exchange for a voluntary donation.

Suggested donations are £120 for a single Will and £200 for a pair of mirror Wills – with all donations supporting the vital work of eight leading UK charities.

These include Age UK, Christian Aid, NSPCC, British Red Cross, SCIAF (Scotland), Trócaire (Northern Ireland) and – new for this year, Shelter and Crisis.

Appointments are available now and can be made with a participating firm either in person or remotely.

Sunil Kambli, of Premier Solicitors in Bedford, has been taking part in Will Aid for 20 years and have raised more than £163,000 for the scheme since then.

Sunil said: “Having a Will is essential for ensuring your wishes are respected and for giving peace of mind to your loved ones. But keeping that document up to date is just as important – especially when life circumstances change.

“Whether it’s the death of a relative, a divorce, a new relationship, or having children or stepchildren, we always advise reviewing your Will regularly to make sure it still reflects your wishes.

“Will Aid is a brilliant opportunity to get your Will professionally drawn up or updated, while supporting charities that help some of the most vulnerable people here in the UK and around the world.”

You can find your Will Aid solicitor by visiting www.willaid.org.uk/lookup

For more information on Will Aid and how to get involved visit www.willaid.org.uk