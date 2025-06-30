England's Lionesses team get a fierce send-off that is towel-tally amazing

England’s Lionesses got a mighty send-off as they prepare to depart for their biggest tournament of the year - a massive tribute made entirely from towels.

The monumental display featuring a roaring Lioness, 41 metres wide and 29 metres high is made of nearly 10,000 fanned, folded and rolled towels.

It took 36 hours to complete and sits proudly in the hotel grounds at Hilton at St George’s Park, the team’s home base during training camps, ahead of the tournament in Switzerland.

Lionesses midfielder Ella Toone said: "I couldn’t think of a better send off! We spend so much time away from home, but Hilton is where we find calm, comfort, and a bit of normality.

“It's the small things that make all the difference – a friendly face, even a perfectly fluffed pillow. The team takes care of us so we can focus on what we do best!”

The Lionesses are based at Hilton at St George’s Park throughout the year and the hotel has been keeping an impressive score sheet of its own.

So far in 2025, the squad has accumulated over 1,000 stays, 20,304 towels rolled and 10,304 pillows fluffed, helping the team rest in camp and prepare for training sessions and matches.

The intricate art installation was created by an expert squad of towel turners - including hotel team members - incorporating a medley of techniques: 7,500 towels rolled, 2,250 folded, and 250 artistically fanned to create the stunning visual.

Stijn Bastiaens, vice president marketing and loyalty, EMEA, Hilton said: “We know that it matters where you stay - and never more so than when the Lionesses stay with us during training camps.

“Spending so much of the year at Hilton at St George’s Park, our team members have taken care of every need - from delivering nutritious meals to restful stays - making it a true home away from home.

“As the team heads off for one of the biggest sporting events of the year, we wanted to show them we’re all behind them and cheering them on.”

Following the spectacular display, several towels will be donated to Gift of Kit as part of Hilton’s work with grassroots sports teams.

Fans can get in on the action and show their support for the Lionesses until July 7 by submitting messages at special booths at select Hilton hotels, including Hilton London Wembley, Hilton London Metropole, and Hilton Liverpool City Centre.