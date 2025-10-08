Sign the Petition to remove Rolf Harris from Blackpool Comedy Carpet and replace that space with 37 years & counting Blackpool Comedy Legend Ken Webster

Blackpool residents and visitors are calling on Blackpool Council to remove the name of disgraced entertainer Rolf Harris from the town’s iconic Comedy Carpet and replace it with that of Ken Webster — a true Blackpool comedy legend and the world record holder for the longest-running resident comedy stage hypnosis show.

The Comedy Carpet, unveiled in 2011 and situated in front of the Blackpool Tower, celebrates over 850 names from the world of comedy. However, it continues to feature Harris, who was jailed in 2014 for sexual offences against young girls.

Calls for his removal have resurfaced following renewed public concern over the inclusion of such a figure in what is meant to be a tribute to comedy heroes.

As reported by the BBC, Former community leader Eddie Fewings, 61, said Harris’s name “should have been removed years ago,” arguing that it “does Blackpool no favours” to continue to display it.

Blackpool Comedy Legend of 37 Years & Counting Comedy Stage Hypnotist Ken Webster

Campaigners now propose that Harris’s place be given to Ken Webster, a performer whose decades-long contribution to Blackpool’s entertainment scene has brought laughter and positivity to generations of audiences.

Webster, originally from Scarborough, has performed at Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s Horseshoe Showbar for an astonishing 37 consecutive years, eight months a year. His show holds the world record for the longest-running resident comedy stage hypnosis performance.

Beyond his entertainment career, Webster has also used his platform to give back to the community. Through his creative charity challenges, including “Ken Down Under” (travelling to Australia without airplanes) and “Benidorm in a Banger,” he has helped raise significant funds and awareness for Brian House Children’s Hospice in Blackpool.

Supporters argue that Webster’s decades of dedication, charitable efforts, and role in promoting the town’s comedy heritage make him a fitting and deserving addition to the Comedy Carpet.

A petition has now been launched calling on Blackpool Council to take swift action to remove Rolf Harris’s name and replace it with that of Ken Webster.

“Ken Webster embodies everything the Comedy Carpet should stand for — humour, heart, and a lifelong contribution to Blackpool’s entertainment legacy,” said one supporter. “Surely he is far more deserving of a place among the town’s comedy greats.”

Members of the public who wish to support the campaign can sign the petition at: