Blackpool Freedom Runners supports ‘Let’s Lift the Curfew’ to make women feel safe when getting active outdoors in autumn and winter

Members of Blackpool Freedom Runners at the 2024 Event

Blackpool Freedom Runners is proudly supporting Let’s Lift the Curfew — a national movement from This Girl Can calling attention to the unwanted curfew many women feel during the darker months, when safety concerns limit their freedom to get active outdoors.

In support, Blackpool Freedom Runners will host a series of activities during the week commencing 27th October 2025 at various locations across the Fylde Coast. The events will bring together local community members to show solidarity and highlight the barriers many women face when exercising outside after dark.

Let’s Lift the Curfew launched in 2023 and has evolved into a national movement with an annual campaign moment when the clocks go back. Now in its third year, the campaign seeks to amplify women’s stories, promote allyship and encourage wider cultural awareness of the issues that prevent many from being active outdoors during the autumn and winter — from poor lighting to fear of harassment.

Kate Dale, Director of Marketing at Sport England and This Girl Can, said: “Every winter, many women are forced to adjust their routines, avoid certain routes or stop being active outdoors altogether – not because they want to, but because they don’t feel safe. It is a societal failure that women changing their behaviour is normalised, rather than changing the behaviour of those that make them feel unsafe. Let’s Lift the Curfew is about calling that out and demanding better.

“This year’s movement is powered by allies and communities everywhere who refuse to accept that women’s freedom should shrink when the sun goes down and the clocks go back. Together, we’re showing what real change looks like – one street, one run, one act of solidarity at a time.”

Participants in the Blackpool Freedom Runners event are encouraged to log their activity on Strava, label it ‘Let’s Lift the Curfew’, and share it on social media using the hashtag #LetsLiftTheCurfew, tagging @thisgirlcanuk to help amplify the message nationally. The event is open to runners of all abilities. No runner is to slow and jogging and/or run/walking is supported

Let’s Lift the Curfew is also a call to action. The movement urges communities, organisations and local authorities to contribute to lasting change – from fostering greater education and cultural awareness around women’s safety and allyship, to ensuring public spaces and outdoor areas are designed with women’s needs in mind. In Blackpool, Blackpool Freedom Runners hopes this event will spark conversations and inspire practical steps to make our shared spaces safer, more welcoming, and truly open to everyone.

This is an independent event in support of the wider campaign. For more information about Let’s Lift the Curfew and how to get involved, visit www.thisgirlcan.co.uk/our-partnerships-and-projects/lets-lift-curfew

Event details

Details of all sessions can be found at https://groups.runtogether.co.uk/BlackpoolFreedomRunners or by downloading the app RunTogether Runners and searching Blackpool

All sessions are “Suitable for all”

Contact/more Info: Shaun Haynes 07540 315 247 [email protected]