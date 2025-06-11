Zog the Dragon turns 15 with special birthday celebrations in Blackpool
Today officially marks Zog Day, and to celebrate the iconic character’s 15th Birthday, The Gruffalo & Friends Clubhouse is launching a brand-new show along with a magical lineup of family activities.
Zog Day is encouraging fans young and old to “Be More Zog”.
Throughout his adventures, Zog faces life’s bumps and setbacks with positivity, perseverance, resilience and help from his friends.
The stories, written by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffer, are about the importance of caring, kindness, friendship, encouragement and teamwork.
What sort of celebrations have been arranged?
Running until July 13, exclusively at The Gruffalo & Friends Clubhouse Blackpool, Zog’s Surprise Birthday Party is a fun-filled, limited-time show all about preparing for Zog’s birthday bash.
Families can enjoy meet and greet opportunities and a chance to lend a helping hand to the clubhouse hosts as they decorate for Zog’s surprise birthday party bash, where everyone can show off their best dance moves.
From July 14 – August 20, little ones can also enrol in Dragon School, taking on the challenge of learning how to roar, fly, breathe fire, be a kind dragon, and be helpful towards others.
To find out more and book tickets, visit https://www.gruffaloclubhouse.com/blackpool/whats-inside/events/15-years-of-zog/
What has been said about the celebrations?
Jenn McDonough, Cluster General Manager at The Gruffalo & Friends Clubhouse Blackpool, said: “We can’t wait to celebrate Zog’s 15-year anniversary here at the clubhouse, and for our guests to see our brand-new birthday show!
“Zog is such a beloved character, and we love seeing people who grew up with his adventures and new fans alike introducing new generations to everyone’s favourite little dragon 15 years on.
