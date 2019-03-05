School children from right across the Fylde coast have let their imaginations run wild and made this year’s Young Seasiders Arts and Crafts Exhibition another success story!

Over 55 primary and secondary schools have taken part in The Gazette’s annual art event, which is sponsored by Blackpool and The Fylde College.

Brightly coloured paintings, papier mache models and pieces of pottery are on display in this year’s competition.

The exhibition takes place at The Gallery based within the college’s University Centre on Park Rd, Blackpool.

Jill Fernie-Clarke, Head of Creative Arts at Blackpool and The Fylde College said “The Young Seasiders Exhibition is one of the highlights of the year, and once again it is a colourful and vibrant exhibition demonstrating the array of talent our youngsters possess.

A huge thank you to the teachers for continuing to inspire our young artists”.

The Young Seasiders Exhibition was officially opened by the Mayor of Blackpool Councillor Gary Coleman.

The Exhibition can be found at The Gallery, Blackpool & the Fylde Collge, University Campus, Park Road, Blackpool FY1 4ES - it's open weekdays until Friday 22nd March.

Opening times are: Monday to Thursday 10am – 7pm and Friday 10am – 4pm. Admission is FREE and it is open to the public.