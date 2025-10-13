This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The 20th edition of the festival returns to Cheltenham Racecourse from May 29 to May 31

Wychwood Festival have announced its first headline act for 2026’s event.

The incomparable Kaiser Chiefs will be performing at Cheltenham Racecourse, following a ‘landmark’ 2025 festival.

Pre-sale and general festival tickets are due to go on sale later this week.

There is a riot predicted at Cheltenham Racecourse next May, but rather than a brawl over horse racing, it’s Kaiser Chiefs set to wow fans as the Wychwood Festival returns for its 20th anniversary from May 29 to 31 2026.

The organisers of the festival have revealed earlier this morning that the Leeds group are set to be one of your headline acts next year, with the family-friendly festival also promising that their weekend camping tickets will once again be among some of the best-value on offer during the 2026 Summer Festival season.

Kaiser Chiefs will be one of your headline acts at Wychwood Festival in Cheltenham in 2026. | Sarah Standing

Ricky Wilson and crew will bring their timeless catalogue of indie anthems - including ‘I Predict a Riot’, ‘Ruby’, ‘Everyday I Love You Less and Less’ and ‘Never Miss a Beat’ - to the festival with the band continuing to show their formidable live reputation, having toured with the likes of U2, Foo Fighters and Green Day.

Organisers suggest that the Leeds band are the perfect choice to crown another unforgettable Wychwood Festival weekend, with more special surprises in store for the anniversary event: “Announcing Kaiser Chiefs as our Saturday headliner for 2026 feels exactly that,” remarked Festival Director Graeme Merifield.

“They’re a band that knows how to unite a crowd and bring pure joy to a festival field, so I know this will be a moment to remember. I can’t wait for us to reveal more names soon, and welcome everyone to the racecourse at the start of next summer - I predict the 20th edition will be another fun-filled record-breaking year together!”

Following a landmark 2025 festival with record crowds and incredible performances from Doves, James, and Shed Seven, Wychwood is proud to return. Known for its perfect mix of friendly vibes, stunning scenery, and a killer line-up of both legendary and emerging artists, it's a can't-miss event on the event calendar.

When are tickets on sale for Wychwood Festival 2026?

Pre-sale tickets

Sign-ups for Priority Tickets are now underway through the Wychwood Festival 2026 website, with those successful able to buy tickets from 10am BST on October 16.

General ticket sales

General ticket sales will then commence on October 17 at 10am BST through the official Wychwood Festival website.

