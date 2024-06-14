Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

World Wrestling Entertainment is set to take over the OVO Hydro this weekend with Clash at the Castle: Scotland and WWE Smackdown

One of the big matches taking place sees Scotland’s own Drew McIntyre challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship

Here’s how you can still get tickets to see the event live on June 15 2024, or how to watch on TV or online

It’s no doubt set to be a rough night for one WWE Champion, as Scottish wrestler Drew McIntyre challenges Damien Priest at this weekend’s WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It marks the second time the event has arrived on our shores, after the success of the 2023 Clash at the Castle, which took place at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff. Ayrshire’s finest, McIntyre, headlined that event against the then reigning champion Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship - but came up short by virtue of a debuting Solo Sikoa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kayfabe aside for one moment though, the WWE’s return to Europe comes a month after their successful WWE Backlash event in Lyon, France which many felt set the tone for future WWE crowds, owing to just how lively and vibrant French wrestling fans were. It was thanks to them that crowds now sing along to Randy Orton’s popular entrance theme, for an example.

That had led to calls, including from parliament, that the wrestling giants should consider holding their premiere event, Wrestlemania, in London sooner rather than later. The “Superbowl of Wrestling” has long been touted as taking place in a foreign location, with the Wrestling APPG leading the charge for London to host it one year.

The Wrestling APPG is an informal, cross-party groups formed by MPs and Members of the House of Lords who share a common interest in a particular policy area, region or country - in this case, “To promote, support, and raise awareness of professional wrestling; to work with the industry to improve it and to build confidence; to celebrate British success in professional wrestling.”

What matches have been announced for WWE Clash at the Castle 2024?

Ayr's own Drew McIntyre hopes it's second time lucky as Clash at the Castle returns to the UK this weekend, taking place at the OVO Hydro in Scotland - with McIntyre having clear homeland advantage so far. (Credit: WWE) | WWE

The main event for WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland is set to see hometown favourite Drew McIntyre take on current reigning World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McIntyre captured the title originally at WWE Wrestlemania this year, but “shenanigans” between CM Punk and himself led to “Senor Money In The Bank” Priest to cash in his contract for a title match anytime, anyplace - leaving our beloved social media menace holding the title for a total of 5 minutes 46 seconds.

Sorry to have to repeat that, Drew.

While Priest’s The Judgement Day cohorts frequently involved themselves in each other’s matches, there apparently won’t be any of those antics as due to McIntyre winning a match on WWE Raw, Priest’s stablemates have been banned from ringside. But that’s not to say they won’t somehow involve themselves…

Elsewhere, Cody Rhodes is scheduled to defend the WWE Championship against AJ Styles once again, after their fantastic match at WWE Backlash in France last month. Styles pulled the wool over everyone’s eyes when he came out to announce what was thought to be his retirement but instead attacked Cody Rhodes.

Ever the fighting champion, Rhodes challenged Styles to an “I Quit” match in Glasgow, where the winner is the first person to say “I Quit” or no longer be able to compete in the match. Could The Good Brothers involve themselves to spare Styles the indignity of saying “I Quit”?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking of hometown crowd favourites, the current WWE Women’s Champion Bayley might have to contend with a partisan crowd as she defends her title against Piper Niven, with tag partner Chelsea Green. Much like McIntyre, Niven spent time wrestling for local Scottish promotion Insane Championship Wrestling, where she became a two-time women’s champion. But will the luck of the Scots be on her side this weekend?

The current match card for WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland

As always with wrestling events, the card is subject to change - and we do have one more WWE Smackdown, taking place in Glasgow on Friday (tickets), to set up any final storylines and matches.

WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (champion) vs Drew McIntyre (challenger) [The Judgement Day banned from ringside]

WWE Women’s Championship: Bayley (champion) vs. Piper Niven (challenger - with Chelsea Green)

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (champions) vs. Chad Gable (challenger - with Otis, Akira Tozawa and Maxxine Dupri)

I Quit Match for the Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (champion) vs. AJ Styles (challenger)

Triple Threat Tag Team Match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill (champions) vs. Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn vs. Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark.

Are there still tickets to attend WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland?

Cody Rhodes, pictured here challenging Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania in April 2024, is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship once more against AJ Styles in an "I Quit" match at WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland (Credit: Getty Images) | Getty Images

There are still tickets, good ones at that, for WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland, but they are quite pricey, which was a bone of contention for many wrestling fans when the event was announced.

But if you fancy heading to the OVO Hydro to see Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes in action, tickets are still available now through Ticketmaster UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How can I watch WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland on TV or online?

For those of you who want to yell at sports entertainers from the safety of your living room, there are several options for how to watch WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland on TV or online.

The premium live event will be available to subscribers to the WWE Network in the United Kingdom through the WWE Network website or app for smart TVs, gaming consoles and streaming devices.

The event will also be screened on TNT Sports Box Office on June 15 2024 for £14.99 and is set to broadcast from 7pm BST. The WWE pre-show for Clash at the Castle: Scotland will also be available to stream, for free, on the WWE’s official YouTube channel.