Wrestling’s biggest names head to Blackpool's Tower Ballroom for TV tour

Big name wrestling stars are heading to Blackpool for the World of Sport (WOS) Wrestling UK tour in the new year.

Some of the biggest names in the sport will be grappling at the Tower Ballroom on Saturday, January 26, as part of the tour which follows the return of the sport to prime time Saturday night television - with one million-plus fans tuning in each week.

WOS Wrestling made its triumphant return to ITV this summer, and will bring Justtin Sysum, Rampage, Grado, Adam Maxted, Viper and Crater to the resort with ‘many more stars’ soon to be announced for the ‘stacked roster of some of the biggest names in the sport.’

A spokesman said: “Following its huge success you can now see your favourite wrestlers live in the ring for the first time in decades as WOS Wrestling announces a nine-date UK tour for 2019.

“Bringing Saturday evening entertainment to the live stage the tour pays homage to the original WOS Wrestling – British wrestling at its best.

“Expect family-friendly entertainment with highly-anticipated battles and maximum action from some of the UK’s top wrestling talent who will compete in a fun-filled, exciting show for all the family to enjoy.”

Blackpool Tower Ballroom was picked among a small number of ‘intimate’ venues, hailed as ‘iconic and steeped’ in the sport’s history.

Tickets are on sale now from www.gigsandtours.com.