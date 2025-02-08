World famous magician brings death-defying Houdini inspired show to Showzam Blackpool

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 8th Feb 2025, 13:30 BST
This February half-term, Blackpool is set to be transformed into a spectacular world of magic and mystery as Showzam! returns.

Whether you're a fan of thrilling illusions, world-class magicians, or just looking for some family-friendly fun, the town-wide event - which is running from 14 to 22 February - promises to be a showstopper.

Showzam! offers a fantastic line-up of entertainment for all ages. From jaw-dropping street performances to mind-bending magic tricks, there's something for everyone. The event will bring together cutting-edge street acts, spellbinding illusions, and a variety of performances that will leave you on the edge of your seat.

Showzam is coming to Blackpool this Februaryplaceholder image
Showzam is coming to Blackpool this February | Showzam

One of the main attractions of Showzam! is The Greatest Escape, a death-defying act performed by world-renowned magician Andrew Basso. On Monday, 17 February, Basso will take centre stage on the Comedy Carpet at 5pm for a heart-stopping performance in honour of legendary escape artist Harry Houdini.

Recreating Houdini's iconic Water Torture Cell escape, Basso will be handcuffed, suspended upside down, and lowered into a tank filled with 1,000 litres of water – all while the audience watches in awe. With no cover to conceal the act, the tension will be palpable as he battles to escape… this breathtaking spectacle is not for the faint of heart.

As part of the festivities, Blackpool itself will become an interactive attraction for the entire family. Expect to see a variety of performers bringing magic and excitement to trams and locations around the town centre. The Pleasure Beach Resort will also be open, making it easy for visitors to enjoy both the magic of Showzam! and the thrill of the iconic amusement park.

Andrew Basso will be performing at Showzamplaceholder image
Andrew Basso will be performing at Showzam | Showzam

But that’s not all – the event will also feature a range of workshops and experiences. Visitors can immerse themselves in Blackpool’s rich entertainment heritage by taking part in magic workshops, learning tricks from expert magicians, or exploring nostalgia with heritage tours. It’s an opportunity for both young and old to get hands-on with the magic.

With street stunts and outdoor performances bringing thrilling illusions to life in unexpected places, and a schedule packed with spectacular shows, Showzam! is the place to be this half-term. Whether you're looking for daring acts or hilarious comedy, this event promises non-stop entertainment and plenty of magic.

