We are giving you the chance to win four tickets for the fantastic New Year’s Gala Dance in our festive competition.

Prepare to be lost in a world of elegant charm and refined beauty as you dance the night way in the world famous home of dance –the magnificent Blackpool Tower Ballroom.

WIN a New Year's Eve extravaganza at the Tower Ballroom Gala Dance

With a Fantastic evening of entertainment courtesy of Ashley Frohlick and The Empress Orchestra, Live singers and our exceptional resident organists Chris Hopkins and Phil Kelsall marking the end of his 41st Year at The Blackpool Tower Ballroom, this will truly be a night to remember as we celebrate the start of 2018.

https://www.theblackpooltower.com/events/new-years-eve-gala-dance/



How to Enter:

For your chance to win, simply answer our easy question:

Q: Complete the title of this famous song traditionally sung on new year’s eve:

Auld Lang _ _ _ _

Email your answer, with Gala Dance in the subject field, adding your name, address and telephone number, to competitions@blackpoolgazette.co.uk to arrive no later than Friday December 14th.

Standard JPI Media competition rules apply.

Two winners will each win tickets for a party of four people.