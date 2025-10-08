Indie film crews shoot scenes for new movie around Blackpool Promenade and Central Pier

Film crews have been shooting scenes for a new movie in Blackpool.

Crews from production company Rogue Films visited the seafront around Central Pier last week.

Films crews spotted near Central Pier in Blackpool

Rogue has created smash hit music videos for global stars such as Adele, Jay-Z and Foo Fighters, as well as award-winning commercials for worldwide brands including Apple, Nike, Ikea, McDonald’s and Coke.

The London-based production company has revealed it was in Blackpool to shoot scenes for a ‘low budget’ and ‘self-funded’ feature film with the working title ‘Eddie’.

Producer Maddy Easton told the Gazette: “We are over half way through filming and hope to have something to share by early next summer.

“We are doing a VERY low budget self funded feature film called ‘Eddie’ (working title).”

