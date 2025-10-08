Film crews have been shooting scenes for a new movie in Blackpool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crews from production company Rogue Films visited the seafront around Central Pier last week.

Films crews spotted near Central Pier in Blackpool | Global Adventures

Rogue has created smash hit music videos for global stars such as Adele, Jay-Z and Foo Fighters, as well as award-winning commercials for worldwide brands including Apple, Nike, Ikea, McDonald’s and Coke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The London-based production company has revealed it was in Blackpool to shoot scenes for a ‘low budget’ and ‘self-funded’ feature film with the working title ‘Eddie’.

Producer Maddy Easton told the Gazette: “We are over half way through filming and hope to have something to share by early next summer.

“We are doing a VERY low budget self funded feature film called ‘Eddie’ (working title).”