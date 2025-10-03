Blackpool Tower will shine brightly in orange and green this evening to celebrate the release of Taylor Swift’s brand-new album The Life of a Showgirl.

The colours reflect the artwork of Swift’s 12th studio album and will add some showbiz sparkle to the town’s iconic skyline as fans across the world mark the occasion.

Blackpool is joining the global Taylor Swift celebrations this weekend, as ‘Swifties’ head to the resort for screenings of the official release party for the star’s brand-new album, The Life of a Showgirl.

From 3-5 October, The Backlot Cinema, which opened last year, will screen the special release event, giving fans the chance to see the world premiere of Taylor Swift’s latest music video.

It was also feature exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, new lyric videos and personal reflections from Taylor herself on the making of The Life of a Showgirl.

Taylor Swift's new album, The Life of a Showgirl

While the screenings are not live performances, they provide a shared experience for fans to come together and celebrate one of the biggest album launches of the year at Blackpool’s new Backlot cinema.

And Swifties can even “meet” Taylor in person, in wax form!

Earlier this year, Madame Tussauds Blackpool unveiled its own Taylor Swift figure as part of the attraction’s largest-ever launch, with 13 new figures revealed worldwide.

The Blackpool figure shows off Taylor’s striking red-to-black ombré playsuit from The Eras Tour, complete with Christian Louboutin loafers and a crystal-embellished microphone. Her wax figure is available to view in the Festival Fields section of the attraction.

Since the 1890s, showgirls have played a vital role in Blackpool’s entertainment scene with nearly every theatre and venue hosting its own troupe at some point in its history. | VisitBlackpool

Showgirl in a show town

For more than a century, Blackpool has been known as the beating heart of British entertainment.

From the golden era of variety shows to the spectacle of cabaret, ice shows and musicals, the seaside resort has earned its reputation as the UK’s true “show town”.

Since the 1890s, showgirls have played a vital role in Blackpool’s entertainment scene with nearly every theatre and venue hosting its own troupe at some point in its history.

The Tower Circus Circussettes, founded in 1941, are among the town’s most famous showgirl troupes. Blackpool has also hosted renowned groups like the Bluebell Girls, who starred at the 1966 Opera House season and the long-standing Tiller Girls, performing in Blackpool since 1900 and famously appearing at the 1955 Royal Variety Performance before the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Today, venues across the resort continue to celebrate that heritage in new and exciting ways. Funny Girls entertains with its much-loved mix of comedy, music and drag artistry, while VIVA Blackpool and Showboat deliver high-energy productions with song, dance and stand-up comedy.

Every summer, the Hot Ice Show at Pleasure Beach Resort thrills audiences with world-class dance and skating and the Winter Gardens keeps the stage lights shining year-round with major concerts, West End musicals, comedy and cultural festivals.

The story of this entertainment legacy is told at Showtown, Blackpool’s award-winning museum of entertainment. Its galleries, including ones dedicated to dance and to shows, give visitors the chance to discover the rich history of performance, variety and spectacle.

Showtown is offering 50% off adult and child tickets this Saturday and Sunday (4 & 5 October) to anyone presenting a Backlot Cinema ticket for The Official Release Party of The Life of a Showgirl.

From glittering costumes to iconic memorabilia, the museum celebrates decades of showbusiness in the town, spotlighting the stars and stories that turned Blackpool into Britain’s showtime capital.

With its iconic Tower lighting up in celebration, theatres and cabaret venues buzzing with live entertainment and a museum dedicated to the glitz and glamour of showbusiness, Blackpool proudly lives up to its name as the UK’s show capital and proves, much like Taylor herself, that it truly knows how to put on a show.

To find out more, head to: visitblackpool.com/thelifeofashowtown